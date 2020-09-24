Trails reopen at Torrey Pines after nearly 6 months

SAN DIEGO — After being closed for nearly six months, the popular hiking trails at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve reopened Thursday, in time for residents looking to get outside over the weekend.

The trails were first closed as a COVID-19 safety precaution in early April. Since then, beach access and some parking has reopened, but access to the popular trails along the bluff had remained restricted.

Visitors were asked to wear face coverings, maintain six feet of distance from others, be prepared with their own hand sanitizer and to stay home if they were feeling sick.

Park officials warned that water fountains would remain off, the visitor center would stay closed and there would be no guided hikes.

Because of pandemic-related closures, extensions for annual parking passes are available through the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Click here to learn more.

Learn more about the reserve here.