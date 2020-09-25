Trailer fire ignites nearby brush

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) – Firefighters knocked down a quarter-acre vegetation fire in Spring Valley Friday that was triggered by a nearby trailer fire.

One person was displaced by the trailer fire, Cal Fire reported.

Firefighters were dispatched about 6 a.m. to Highway 94 at Hillestad Drive, just south of Steele Canyon Charter High School, 12440 Campo Road.

A Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire Department spokesperson could not be reached to determine an approximate time of when the vegetation fire was put out.

Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately one hour for mop up.