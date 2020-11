Police chased a motorcyclist in San Diego Friday before the pursuit came to an end in a neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police chased a motorcyclist Friday after the person refused to yield to a traffic stop in Pacific Beach.

Shortly before 11 a.m. the California Highway Patrol asked police for help in apprehending the motorcyclist, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pursuit ended at 11:06 a.m. at 4900 Pacifica Drive in San Diego, according to police. No further information was immediately available.