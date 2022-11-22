VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of possessing a ghost gun in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in Vista, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, where a deputy stopped a car for an expired registration, Sgt. Austin Smith with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The deputy found a loaded ghost gun in a hidden compartment, a bag containing ammunition, a holster, taser and drug paraphernalia while undergoing a search inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s official.

Ricardo Alvarez, 33, was identified as the driver of the car, Smith confirmed. Alvarez was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons-related charges.