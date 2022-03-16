NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Traffic was slowed by a two-vehicle crash where one rolled over onto its side Wednesday on eastbound state Route 54 in National City.

The crash was reported between a white Ford SUV and a white pickup truck about 5:10 p.m., a California Highway Patrol log shows. The result of the crash trapped one of the drivers and blocked three lanes of eastbound traffic near Plaza Bonita Center Way.

Video from SkyFOX showed about 10 motorists on the freeway pushing the pickup truck off its driver’s side door and back onto all four wheels.

No information was immediately available on the status of those in the truck, but helicopter video showed one person exit just before 5:30 p.m. and get on a Chula Vista Fire Department ambulance gurney without assistance.

It is not yet known when the lanes of traffic will reopen to travelers.

