Watch Live: Small plane lands on I-5 near Del Mar

Editor’s note: SkyFOX is over I-5 at Via De La Valle where a small plane has landed on the interstate. Watch live in the video player above.

SAN DIEGO — First responders are on Interstate 5 in Del Mar where a small plane landed on the freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Caltrans is asking drivers to avoid southbound I-5 at Via De La Valle.

The two occupants of the aircraft appear to be unhurt, California Highway Patrol reports. Southbound lanes of the freeway are closed due to the emergency.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

