Watch Live: Small plane lands on I-5 near Del Mar

Editor’s note: SkyFOX is over I-5 at Via De La Valle where a small plane has landed on the interstate. Watch live in the video player above.

SAN DIEGO — First responders are on Interstate 5 in Del Mar where a small plane landed on the freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Caltrans is asking drivers to avoid southbound I-5 at Via De La Valle.

🚨I-5 at Via De La Valle, all SB lanes are closed. The closure includes the NB HOV lane due to a small plane that landed on the SB lanes. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/NbnlO7D2g2 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 24, 2021

The two occupants of the aircraft appear to be unhurt, California Highway Patrol reports. Southbound lanes of the freeway are closed due to the emergency.

