(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy company, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.

According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including at least five spots in the San Diego area all the way from Escondido down to Chula Vista.

In a July announcement, the retailer said the stores will begin opening in late July and rolling out through Oct. 15. The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet in some locations while others can be as large as 10,000 square feet.

The larger locations are expected to be at Macy’s flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco.

Macy’s previously said that the stores could add an additional 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer an “even wider assortment of products.”

The toy brand returned to Macy’s as part of a partnership with WHP Global, which acquired the Toys R Us brand in March 2021.

Here are the Toys R Us locations that are open in California, according to Macy’s:

Sacramento

Stockton

Modesto

West Covina

Montebello

Fairfield

Brea

Cerritos

Walnut Creek

Daly City

Santa Ana

Palmdale

San Mateo

Westminster

Palo Alto

San Bernardino

San Jose

Montclair

Fresno

Downey

Visalia

San Diego – Fashion Valley

National City – Plaza Bonita

Chula Vista – Chula Vista Center

Carlsbad -Shoppes At Carlsbad

Escondido – North County Fair

San Francisco

Santa Clara

Costa Mesa

According to Macy’s, there are in-store Toys R Us shops in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey and New York City.