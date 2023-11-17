SAN DIEGO — It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is approaching and you can help out local children in need by donating to Toys for Tots.

San Diego County officials announced that toy donation boxes are already out for the season. Items wanted include new and unwrapped toys, bikes, games, dolls, stuffed animals and more.

Those who would like to donate can do so at five locations around San Diego County:

Borrego Valley Airport: 1820 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA, 92004

Fallbrook Airpark: 2155 Air Park Road, Fallbrook, CA, 92028

Gillespie Field: 1960 Joe Crosson Drive, El Cajon, CA, 92020

McClellan Palomar Airport: 2192 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad, CA, 92011

Ramona Airport: 2450 Montecito Road, Ramona, CA, 92065

Additionally, the Fallbrook Airpark and Ramona Airport will be holding Toys for Tots collection events in December. Uniformed Marines will be at the events to collect the toy donations.

The first event will happen at the Ramona Airport from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. The second will take place at the Fallbrook Airpark on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at all of the airports except McClellan Palomar; the McClellan Palomar Airport will accept donations through Friday, Dec. 8.

All donations from the Toys for Tots drives will given to children in San Diego County.