Toys for Joy event gives families in need a trunk full of presents, food

SAN DIEGO – The annual Toys for Joy event hosted by Rock Church took place around San Diego Saturday, giving thousands of families much-needed help this holiday season.

“This is our 24th year of Toys for Joy, and it’s completely different because of COVID,” said Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson.

Like many other events this holiday season, Toys for Joy was drive-thru style this year. But that didn’t stop roughly 3,700 San Diego families from pulling up with an empty trunk, and driving away with it full of presents for the holidays.

“People are bringing in a needy heart, and we’re trying to fill that heart with joy and love, food and toys,” McPherson told FOX 5.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the same number of families are getting toys and meals as in past years at Toys for Joy, which is especially important during these tough financial times, with nearly 500,000 San Diego County families face food insecurity every day.

“I’m not really able to provide enough for my family,” said Tanya Rivera, a mother to a family of five. “Just today I had to ask my sister for a ride because my car broke down and I haven’t had a chance to be able to fix it.”

She said it’s events like these that bring joy to the holidays: “It keeps my faith alive.”

“The toys are going to get old, the food’s going to be gone, but there are people who are still here in our church and other organizations and schools — all the partnerships that we have; there are a lot of people in San Diego who care for you,” McPherson said.