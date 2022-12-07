SAN DIEGO — Murphy Canyon Chapel was transformed Wednesday into one of Santa’s magical toy workshops.

“Operation Holiday Joy” is a military family toy program put on by the Armed Services YMCA San Diego.

For 33 years, the organization has provided toys to more than 1,000 military children to brighten their holiday.

Through a toy shopping experience, pre-registered military families can shop at no cost for their children.

This event provides two toys per child for more than 1,000 military children.

“Many of our military families struggle this time of year,” said Tim Ney, executive director of the San Diego Armed Services YMCA.”We are extremely grateful that we can provide support to our military families during this holiday season through the help of our generous donors.”

The program supports military families E-6 and below during the holiday season.