Toxic chemicals found in smoke from ship fire

SAN DIEGO — Test samples revealed toxic chemicals in the smoke from the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, despite the U.S. Navy’s claim that the smoke was not toxic.

The County of San Diego issued two notices of violations for the smoke from the ship fire at Naval Base San Diego more than two weeks ago. Thick smoke blanketed nearby communities and sent debris into the air.

The County Air Pollution Control District said toxic chemicals were found, but not at levels that would cause health concerns.

“We smelled it,” says National City resident C.O. “It smelled burnt and then I put up my window real quick because it was like a stinking, strong odor.”

The district says it tested canister samples close to where the fire was burning.

“Field inspectors documented violations of two regulations,” Mahiany Luther with the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) said Monday. “One was rule 51, which is a public nuisance rule, and the second one was rule 50, visible emission. What that means is that we documented a significant impact on the community in terms of odors and smoke.”

The district found harmful substances including benzene, acetonitrile and chloromethane. This contradicts previous statements from Navy officials that there was nothing toxic in the smoke.

The district also released a statement that said in part, “Although some compounds were measured to be at elevated concentrations relative to historical data, they are still lower than levels set by the state Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment that would indicate a potential health hazard.”

“Toxic smoke came out from here, we don’t know,” O.C. said. “So far, everything’s alright. I didn’t feel sick or anything but I mean it could be more dangerous to the elderly.”

The district said its notice of violations typically result in monetary penalties.

Navy officials told FOX 5 they still need time to look at the report, but will be working with the county moving forward.