Tow truck operator suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by suspected drunk driver

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A tow truck driver was in the process of towing a vehicle late Saturday in the 800 block of East Palomar Street in Chula Vista when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Officers from the Chula Vista Police Dept. responded to the scene after receiving calls of a traffic collision at approximately 10:44 p.m. Police say the 25-year-old tow truck driver had been struck by a vehicle traveling west on East Palomar Street.

Upon arrival, fire personnel and officers found the man lying on the roadway. He was transported to Scripps Mercy with “serious injuries,” according to police.

A preliminary investigation found the tow truck driver was stopped in the westbound No. 2 lane of East Palomar and had exited the vehicle when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota 4Runner traveling west. In addition to the tow truck operator, the driver of the 4Runner also struck the vehicle being towed. The 4Runner was found at the scene flipped on its side.

The driver of the 4Runner and a passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. According to police, the driver later was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The collision remains under investigation by the Chula Vista Police Traffic Division.