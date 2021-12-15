Tow truck driver suspected of setting his workplace on fire, stealing flatbed

Smoke rises from the C & D Towing building in El Cajon on Dec. 15 after police say a driver, Burton Kanehailua, is suspected of arson and stealing a flatbed truck. (Photo: Sideo.tv)

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police in East County are trying to track down a tow truck driver accused of lighting his workplace on fire and taking off in a company flatbed truck.

According to El Cajon Police Department, Burton Kanehailua showed up after hours at the garage of his employer, C & D Towing, carrying a gas can and some form of ignition. An employee who was in the shop at the time — about 11 p.m. — “was able to flee the building” before Kanehailua poured “what appeared to be gasoline inside an office and set the shop on fire,” officials wrote in a news release.

“The suspect then fled the scene in a flatbed C & D tow-truck, which he stole from the tow yard,” ECPD explained.

Aside from the person who escaped as Kanehailua entered the building, there were no employees or customers at the business and no one was hurt in the arson, according to police.

Kanehailua is an El Cajon resident and was last seen driving the flatbed, which is a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500 with a C & D Towing logo, away from the business on Cypress Lane near Magnoloia Avenue. He also drives an older model white Volvo station wagon, ECPD said.

“Police are actively searching for Kanehailua and the stolen C & D tow truck,” the department wrote. “This is an on-going investigation.”

Anyone who knows where Kanehailua might be was urged to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. The department was also looking for any further information on what led up to the arson and theft.