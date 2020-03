A tourist was injured after slipping and falling while on a cliff in La Jolla Sunday afternoon. Photo by San Diego Lifeguards.

SAN DIEGO — Crews rescued an injured tourist Sunday afternoon after she fell at a cliff in La Jolla.

The tourist, who was visiting from New York, slipped and fell while near a popular spot known as the Clam.

San Diego Lifeguards worked with the San Diego Fire Department to rescue the injured tourist.

@SDLifeguards and @SDFD worked together to rescue an injured tourist from NY after she slipped and fell off the popular spot in La Jolla known as the Clam. pic.twitter.com/WHD42eT4p9 — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) March 8, 2020

Details regarding the extent of her injuries were not immediately available.