Toppled tree damages La Jolla home

SAN DIEGO — Strong winds toppled a large tree onto a La Jolla home Tuesday morning, but no one was hurt.

Mary Munk lives at the house in the 9500 block of La Jolla Shores Drive. She said she noticed something wasn’t right when the water wouldn’t turn on. She went outside and saw that a fallen tree had taken out a corner of the house, lifted parts of the foundation and busted a gas line.

Munk said she has lived at the property for the past couple of years, though not in the area where the tree fell. The house originally belonged to her husband, Walter Munk, who was a scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography for 80 years.

“I was very grateful that no one was hurt and that it looks like the damage is repairable because this was their practice house that they built in in 1952,” Munk said.

The second late-January winter storm to arrive in the San Diego area brought more downpours, mountain snow and high winds to the region Monday.

Our #GetItDone app and call center received more than 300 tree related reports due to the strong winds yesterday and last night! Our crews have already responded to more than half of them and will continue to respond & clean up in anticipation of the next storm arriving Thursday. pic.twitter.com/VPCZHf6REQ — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) January 26, 2021

The City of San Diego said its call center got more than 300 reports of tree damage because of strong winds Monday into Tuesday morning.