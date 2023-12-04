SAN DIEGO — Harbor Island could be getting a 9.5-acre Topgolf as port commissioners are poised to strike a non-binding terms sheet as early as Tuesday morning.

The proposed entertainment site would capture Harbor Island east. Currently, rental car parking lots make up the area slated for redevelopment.

Topgolf is a multileveled driving range geared for friends coming together, taking turns driving off the same tee. Think bowling, but for golf.

The lease agreement proposed would see Topgolf pay $1.5 million a year for 20 years with for, five-year lease options. This proposal is all part of the Port Authority’s master plan redesign.

Port commissioners declined to be interviewed, but did release this statement:

“The Port of San Diego is working to bring public recreation and amenities to an area of East Harbor Island where there has never been any public access. Topgolf is only one proposed use. Eleven additional acres of waterfront park space are also planned along with waterfront promenades connecting to the rest of Harbor Island. Our goal is to enhance and activate the San Diego Bayfront for locals and visitors,” said James Hammel, Department Manager, Real Estate, Port of San Diego.

Residents say they are not so sure they love the idea of large nets near the water views.

“I just think things that are really tall and big on the shore, along our community, is a little obscene, and this is something for Mission Valley,” said Paul Peterson, a local San Diegan.

Others who have lived in the area for decades say Topgolf will be a welcome change.

“I think it will be a great idea, I think the community is very golf-friendly here, and what’s not to love,” resident Libby Nobis said.

If the Port approves the non-binding agreement and there are no delays, the Topgolf construction could be in progress and could break ground in 2025.