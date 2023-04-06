VISTA, Calif. — One of the top winning SuperLotto Plus tickets during the last draw was sold at a Vista liquor store, according to the California Lottery.

The store, La Vista Liquor on 993 S Santa Fe Ave, was one of two stores in the state where tickets that matched five of the SuperLotto Plus numbers were purchased, winning the holders a $20,560 prize.

The other top ticket was sold at a gas station in Orange County, Fountain Valley Fuels.

Both of the top-earning tickets were missing the mega multiplier, leaving the $47 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot untouched during the April 5 draw.

About 110,295 people won with their tickets this draw, according to the lottery. The winning numbers were 20, 26, 35, 39 and 46. The mega multiplier was 2.

Under lottery regulation, prizes over $600 have to be claimed by the winner. It is unclear if the prize from the either the La Vista Liquor store or Fountain Valley Fuels have been claimed at this time.

The next draw for the SuperLotto Plus will be on Saturday, April 8.