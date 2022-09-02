SAN DIEGO – “Top Gun: Maverick” is top-dog, once again.

Paramount Pictures Friday announced that the long-awaited sequel to the iconic film has become one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in film history, just one week after it was released. The movie, which arrived in theaters in May, also took the number one spot for week-one digital sales.

The all-star cast led by Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Jon Hamm has been in theaters for more than 14 weeks and recently became the sixth highest-grossing film in domestic box office history, raking in more than $1.4 billion.

The movie follows Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he is sent to train the next generation of elite pilots graduating from the same program he did more than 30 years ago. The job, however, is not as easy as it seems as Maverick is immediately confronted with Teller’s Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of his late-wingman, “Goose.”

Included in the digital release are 110 minutes of “action-packed bonus content” and behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the blockbuster hit– set and filmed in America’s Finest City.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will be available on DVD beginning Nov. 1.