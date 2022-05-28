SAN DIEGO – Downtown San Diego’s You & Yours Distilling Co. was recently named the best gin distillery in California, according to Yelp.

The distillery, located in the 1400 block of G Street, has received a five-star rating from hundreds of Yelp reviewers since the location opened in 2017.

You & Yours Distilling Co. says on its Yelp page that it is “California’s first urban craft liquor ‘destination distillery’, cocktail bar, event space and bottle shop,” and that they only serve what they distill on-site, giving guests a “unique experience.” The San Diego-based distillery also offers bottles of their in-house-made drinks for patrons to take home.

Yelp’s list comes just weeks ahead of World Gin Day on June 11 and includes the best distillery in each state and Canada.

“Whether you’re looking to enjoy an exquisitely rendered negroni or sip your way through a tasting flight of delectable gins, we’ve searched out the top distilleries in each US state and across Canada. Featuring gins ranging in flavor from the juniper-forward and herbaceous, to the light and lovely floral, follow this handy collection for your summer sipping pleasure,” Yelp said of its list.

To compile the list, Yelp zoned in on reviews mentioning “gin” and ranked restaurants and distilleries by factors including volume of reviews and overall ratings.

For hours of operation and more details on You & Yours Distilling Co., click HERE.