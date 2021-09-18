Top female surfers compete in showcase for women in action sports

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Some of the world’s best female surfers are in Oceanside competing in the 15th annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, including members of the first-ever USA Olympic Surfing Team.

“That was my first time competing in a very long time, so I was a little nervous, but I’m so happy to get a buzzer beater,” pro surfer Tia Blanco said. “It’s like the most exciting way to make a heat.”

The free, three-day weekend event is now back open to the public after being limited last year due to the pandemic. It’s all about female empowerment – offering some mentorship to young girls.

“I was not expecting this big of a turnout,” said Krislyn Barton who stopped by to watch. “I’m surprised Bethany Hamilton is out here. I didn’t even know she was going to be out here today, so I’m like stoked.”

It’s the only event in the world of its size solely focused on all-women action sports of many kinds, and also the third year in a row the event featured adaptive surfing.

“When there’s hesitation, just try it,” Paralympic athlete and surfer Alana Nichols said. “After I broke my back and became paralyzed, I spent two years really hesitating not having any fun, not being active. And then it was like just try just give it a shot and then that’s what really opened up doors for me and created opportunities.”

The event runs Friday through Sunday.