SAN DIEGO — From tacos and pizza pies to authentic Filipino and Ethiopian cuisine, San Diego’s dining scene has a lot to offer.
To help foodies narrow down the most favored restaurants in the region, Yelp has created a 2023 collection of the top 50 places to eat in San Diego.
To determine which spots earned a ranking on the list, Yelp says researchers identified businesses in the restaurants category, then ranked those establishment using a number of factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews between summer 2022 and summer 2023.
Restaurants on this list, which looked at businesses in and around the San Diego area, were all marked open on Yelp as of Oct. 23, 2023. Yelp also noted that all businesses on this list had a passing health score as of this same date.
Enough with the methodology — let’s bite into this data. Will it be delicate pasta, juicy kabobs, or top notch pub faire for dinner?
No. 50: Daru Indian Gastropub
No. 49: moment sushi
No. 48: Pure Thai
No. 46: Pure Thai
No. 45: Mimoza Mediterranean Restaurant
No. 44: Pepper Farm Deli
No. 43: Azuki Sushi
No. 42: Bun & Patti
No. 41: Pamir Kabob House
No. 40: The Waves Taco Club
No. 39: Beyer Deli
No. 38: Hug Thai Express
No. 37: Sue’s Korean Kitchen
No. 36: The Craft Taco at SOVA
No. 35: Tavola Nostra Pizzeria e Cucina
No. 34: Encuentro Cafe
No. 33: Evan’s Deli & Brew
No. 32: Ney Restaurant
No. 31: Phonomenal
No. 30: The Pizza Standard
No. 29: Flama Llama
No. 28: Bunny Chow – South African Food
No. 27: Steak & Bones
No. 26: Pesto Italian Craft Kitchen College
No. 25: Shawarma Shack
No. 24: Ngon Ngon To Go
No. 23: Baba Kabob
No. 22: Harmony Cuisine 2B1
No. 21: Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria
No. 20: Siamo Napoli
No. 19: The Hills Pub
No. 18: Cesarina
No. 17: Vinarius – Wine Bar and Restaurant
No. 16: Werewolf
No. 15: Shrimp Heads
No. 14: formoosa
No. 13: Sandok Filipino Cuisine
No. 12: Pho Kha
No. 11: Classic Burger
No. 10: Classics Malt Shop
No. 9: It’s Raw Poke Shop
No. 8: Pizza e Birra
No. 7: Pizzeria El Jefe Mexican Pizza Revolution
No. 6: Boxing Crab
No. 5: The Girls Deli
No. 4: Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant
No. 3: Fairouz Cafe & Gallery
No. 2: Thanh Tinh Chay
No. 1: HillCrust Pizza
San Diegans and tourist have spoken — these are the “must indulge” spots across the region. Who’s hungry?