Can you guess the most popular degree at SDSU this spring?

SAN DIEGO — Another wave of San Diego State University graduates are expected to toss their caps in celebration on Friday as May 2023 commencement begins.

The university’s news center says this year’s class of aspiring professionals is “a diverse group” with a variety of earned degrees spanning from computer science, criminal justice and business administration, just to name a few areas of study.

SDSU analyzed the class of 2023 to figure out which degrees are the most popular among this year’s achievers. The results are in — here are the top 10 most popular degrees this spring.

#10 — Computer Science: SDSU says 215 students will graduate with this degree, giving them the skills needed for careers in programming, data structures and other fundamentals.

#9 — Mechanical Engineering: SDSU says 224 students will graduate with this degree, preparing them to use their analytical skills to figure out how to make products and processes better.

#8 — Business Administration – Accounting: SDSU says 230 students will graduate with this degree, setting them up for possible careers in accounting, financial planning and other related fields.

#7 — Interdisciplinary Studies (Three Departments): SDSU says 233 students will graduate with this degree, which is a mixed bag of career goals that has been individually designed for each person.

#6 — Kinesiology – Pre-Physical Therapy: SDSU says 256 students will graduate with this degree, which may lead them to careers in medical and educational environments.

#5 — Business Administration – General Business: SDSU says 264 students will graduate with this degree, now understanding business function and how it interacts with organizations.

#4 — Business Administration – Finance: SDSU says 267 students will graduate with this degree, preparing them for careers in financial management, business with non-profits and more.

#3 — Criminal Justice: SDSU says 305 students will graduate with this degree after gaining knowledge of crime. Some may pursue careers in federal, state and local law enforcement.

#2 — Business Administration – Marketing: SDSU says 325 students will graduate with this degree after learning how to understand how products and services are developed, priced, promoted, distributed and sold.

#1 — No. 1: Psychology: SDSU says 463 students will graduate with this degree. This popular area of study is focused on human behavior and mental processes. Careers in this industry range from scientific research, government agencies and more.

According to SDSU’s news center, 11,659 students are set to graduate this May and will now become alumni.