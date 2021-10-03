Toddler wounded in shooting in Ramona: Sheriff’s

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAMONA (CNS) – A toddler was shot and wounded in the leg Sunday and brought to an urgent care center by a woman, sheriff’s officials said.

It wasn’t known if the wounded girl, 2-3 years old, was the woman’s daughter, according to Lt. Chris Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl was then taken to Rady Children’s Hospital at about 11:14 a.m. Sunday, Galve said. She is expected to survive.

Investigators were at the hospital Sunday afternoon and at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road that was surrounded by police tape.

FOX 5 spoke to neighbors who say deputies went door-to-door asking people for information. Neighbors said a lot of people seem to live a the house where the child was shot.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News