Toddler wounded in shooting in Ramona: Sheriff’s

RAMONA (CNS) – A toddler was shot and wounded in the leg Sunday and brought to an urgent care center by a woman, sheriff’s officials said.

It wasn’t known if the wounded girl, 2-3 years old, was the woman’s daughter, according to Lt. Chris Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl was then taken to Rady Children’s Hospital at about 11:14 a.m. Sunday, Galve said. She is expected to survive.

Investigators were at the hospital Sunday afternoon and at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road that was surrounded by police tape.

FOX 5 spoke to neighbors who say deputies went door-to-door asking people for information. Neighbors said a lot of people seem to live a the house where the child was shot.

No further details were immediately available.