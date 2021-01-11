Toddler found wandering alone at San Marcos apartment complex

Authorities Monday are attempting to reunite her with her family after she was found wandering alone at a San Marcos apartment complex wearing only a diaper. (Provided)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday are attempting to reunite a toddler with her family after she was found wandering alone at a San Marcos apartment complex wearing only a diaper.

The girl was spotted by residents at about 6 p.m. Monday near the Barham Villas Apartments in the 500 block of E. Barham Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Residents provided clothes for the young girl, who is believed to be between 1-2 years old, but deputies were unable to locate her family after going door to door in the neighborhood.

The child was taken to the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station, deputies said, where officials contacted Child Welfare Services.

“So far, the child’s family has not been found,” the department said in a news release. “There are also no reports of a missing child with any other local law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with information about the child or her family are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

Do you recognize the toddler in these photos? @SDSOSanMarcos Deputies found her wandering at a basketball court of the Barham Villas Apartments in the 500 block of E. Barham Drive around 6:00 p.m. We’re looking for her parents or guardians. 📞 858-565-5200 if you have info. pic.twitter.com/Dmc5c4DPV1 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 12, 2021