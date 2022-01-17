Tips sought on missing at-risk woman who traveled to San Diego to ‘sleep on the beach’

San Diego police were searching for a missing, at-risk woman named Serena Stevens, who they say arrived in the city in the early morning hours of Jan. 12. Stevens reportedly told her sister she was traveling to the West Coast and would “sleep on the beach.” (Photo: San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday asked for the public’s help locating a missing at-risk woman who traveled to San Diego from New York late last week and hasn’t been heard from by her family.

San Diego police believe 19-year-old Serena Stevens arrived in the city in the early morning hours of Jan. 12. Stevens reportedly told her sister she was traveling to the West Coast and would “sleep on the beach.” Her sister was the one who reported her missing, police said.

Stevens’ family has not had contact with her since Jan. 13. Police say she has posted photos and videos to her social media of the coastline and “areas possibly in Ocean Beach.”

She is described as being white, 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 619-531-200 and reference case No. 22-500059.