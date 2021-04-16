Tips sought in San Marcos hit-and-run that left 71-year-old on life support

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on a northern San Diego County street.
Steven Drake, 71, was struck by a vehicle on Woodland Parkway near Fulton Drive in San Marcos shortly before 8 p.m. April 1, according to sheriff’s officials. Following the impact, the driver took off, Sgt. Charles Morreale said.
Paramedics took Drake to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with traumatic brain trauma.
“He has since been removed from life support but is facing a long road to recovery,” Morreale said.
Investigators believe the car that struck the victim was a silver 2013 to 2016 Audi A4 that lost its passenger-side fog-light bezel and headlight- washer cover in the crash.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
