Tips sought in San Marcos hit-and-run that left 71-year-old on life support

Deputies are searching for a silver 2013-2016 Audi A4 with S4 trim line. The car may have front passenger side damage and could be missing its passenger side fog light bezel and passenger side headlight washer cover. (San Diego Sheriff’s Department)

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on a northern San Diego County street.

Steven Drake, 71, was struck by a vehicle on Woodland Parkway near Fulton Drive in San Marcos shortly before 8 p.m. April 1, according to sheriff’s officials. Following the impact, the driver took off, Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

Paramedics took Drake to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with traumatic brain trauma.

“He has since been removed from life support but is facing a long road to recovery,” Morreale said.

Investigators believe the car that struck the victim was a silver 2013 to 2016 Audi A4 that lost its passenger-side fog-light bezel and headlight- washer cover in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

