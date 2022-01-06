Tips sought in San Marcos hit-and-run that hurt 86-year-old pedestrian

San Diego County sheriff’s investigators are searching for the driver of this truck that struck an 86-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in San Marcos, Calif. Following the crash in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road, the driver left the area. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a motorist who fled after the pickup truck they were driving struck an 86-year-old pedestrian on a San Marcos street, severely injuring him.

The victim was walking across the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road when the northbound black extended-cab Chevrolet 1500 struck him shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area. Paramedics took the octogenarian to a hospital for treatment of serious head trauma.

A surveillance camera captured images of the truck, a 2010 to 2013 model that sustained a damaged passenger-side mirror when it hit the pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.