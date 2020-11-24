Tips sought in Ramona commercial burglary

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, for help in identifying a pair of thieves who broke into an eastern San Diego County tool-rental business and stole thousands of dollars worth of hardware. (Provided)

RAMONA (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a pair of youthful thieves who broke into an eastern San Diego County tool rental business and stole thousands of dollars worth of hardware.

The burglars, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, forced entry to Sunbelt Rentals in the 2000 block of Main Street in Ramona about 10 p.m. Nov. 16 by cutting a hole in a perimeter fence and then shattering a window on the business, according to sheriff’s officials. They fled in a dark- colored SUV with power tools and generators valued at a total of about $15,000.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the perpetrators, both of whom were wearing hooded sweatshirts and one of whom had a mask over the lower part of his face, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.