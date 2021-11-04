Tips sought in Pacific Beach hit-and-run that left woman with serious injuries

An officer uses police tape to block off an area where paramedics were treating a woman hurt by a hit-and-run driver on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach Saturday, Oct. 23. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a driver involved in a Pacific Beach hit-and-run crash that left a 22-year-old woman seriously injured last month.

The victim was crossing Grand Avenue at Kendall Street when a light-colored eastbound SUV of unknown make and model struck her shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 23, according to San Diego police. The motorist then fled.

The hit-and-run crash left the woman with injuries requiring several rounds of surgery and months of rehabilitation, officials said.

Police have released no description of the involved motorist.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.