Tips sought in 2020 killing of man outside Encanto barber shop

Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles and two persons of interest in the murder case of 24-year-old Gai Wal, who was killed outside a barber shop in the Encanto neighborhood on Dec. 23, 2020. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were asking for the public’s help in the unsolved murder case of Gai Wal, a 24-year-old man who was killed in a 2020 shooting outside a barber shop in the Encanto neighborhood.

Investigators said in a release Tuesday that they need assistance in identifying and locating two vehicles and two persons of interest in the area at the time of the gunfire.

On Dec. 23, 2020, officers responded to a shooting at around 5:51 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bars Up Barber Shop at 6281 Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego County Crime Stoppers. When authorities arrived at the location, they found Wal — who had been shot — lying on the ground. The victim was transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.



A green truck, red sedan and two people were being sought after investigators reviewed security video from the scene of the crime. Authorities say the truck appears to be a green extended cab GMC or Chevrolet with grey five spoke wheels and a missing passenger door handle that has a small dent.

Anyone with information about this murder should call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.