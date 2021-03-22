Tips sought in 2016 shooting death of North County man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Monday — on the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in Oceanside — in hopes of generating tips that help detectives solve the case.

Brandon Keiser of Oceanside was found about 10:05 p.m. on March 22, 2016, lying on the sidewalk in front of a house on South Freeman Street, between Missouri and Washington avenues, according to Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey.

Keiser was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots, but no detailed suspect description has been disclosed.

“Detectives are investigating the possibility that Keiser and the suspect knew each other and at this point, do not believe it was a random act,” Bussey said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call OPD at 760- 435-4872 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

