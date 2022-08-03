A kitten that was injured after being thrown from a moving vehicle

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society’s law enforcement team asked for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.

On July 31 at approximately 7 p.m., a 7-week-old kitten was believed to have been thrown from the passenger side of a moving vehicle on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Road in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood, SDHS’s Nina Thompson said in a news release.

The suspected driver was reportedly driving a grey sedan, according to SDHS.

The kitten was rescued by a good Samaritan, but was unable to use their back legs due to the injuries they suffered.

After being found by the road, the kitten was taken to SDHS’s Escondido location, where their veterinary staff ultimately made the decision to humanely euthanize the kitten, due to the extent of the injuries.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, according to Thompson.

“We’re hoping someone may know something about this particular case,” said Danee Cook, Operations Captain of Humane Law Enforcement. “The time, location, grey car — anything that can help our investigating officers. We also want to encourage the owner or owners to contact us to discuss this case.”

No other information on the suspected the driver or their vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or at sdcrimestoppers.org.

SDHS also encouraged anyone who suspects a case of animal cruelty to report it by contacting them at 619-299-7012 (press 1 to report animal abuse).