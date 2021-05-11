Tips sought after woman found dead in her car in Emerald Hills

San Diego police have publicly identified a woman who was found dead in her vehicle over the weekend, but still have not determined the circumstances leading up to her death. (File)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities on Tuesday publicly identified a woman who was found dead in her car over the weekend, but still have not determined the circumstances leading up to her death.

San Diego resident Tamara Dorena Shellum was found in the vehicle Sunday parked at 5600 Bethune Court near the entrance of Emerald Hills Neighborhood Park, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

The 44-year-old woman was spotted in the car by a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew after they were contacted by a man requesting a welfare check on the woman. Upon arrival, the crew found Shellum’s vehicle with apparent bullet holes in the windshield.

She was unresponsive inside the vehicle, Brown said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Brown said they’ve learned gunshots were reported in the park the previous night around 11:30 p.m., but police couldn’t say if they’re related to Shellum’s death.

There’s currently no suspect description in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.