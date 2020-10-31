Tips for keeping pets safe during Halloween

With creepy costumes, glowing jack o’ lanterns and candy, Halloween can be a treat for kids and grown-ups alike, but it can be seriously scary for our pets.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – With creepy costumes, glowing jack o’ lanterns and candy, Halloween can be a treat for kids and grown-ups alike, but it can be seriously scary for our pets, the San Diego Humane Society is reminding San Diegans.

While door-to-door trick-or-treating is discouraged due to COVID-19, the humane society does recommend a few tips in case any ghosts or ghouls come around:

Stay in: Keep pets inside away from trick-or-treaters and other Halloween activities. To reduce stress levels, keep pets in an enclosed room with their favorite toys and with the television or radio on;

Doorbell damage control: Excessive ringing of the doorbell can make some dogs bark and raise their stress levels. Consider leaving a note on the door that asks trick-or-treaters to lightly knock rather than ring the doorbell;

Keep sweets out of reach: Chocolate and other ingredients can be toxic to animals, so keep candy somewhere they won’t be able to get into. Also, be mindful of wrappers and foil — they can be a choking hazard to animals;

Costumes are not for everyone: Just because animals look adorable in costumes, doesn’t necessarily mean they like it. Don’t make your pet wear a costume unless you’re sure they enjoy it. A simple Halloween bandana can be a more comfortable alternative to a full costume;

Use caution with halloween decor: Keep jack o’ lanterns with flames out of reach of pets, or use flameless candles to prevent curious pets from getting burned. Also, use caution with fake cobwebs and other decorations that could be a choking hazard for pets and inadvertently catch wildlife outside; and

ID your pet: Make sure that all pets are microchipped and wearing tags with a current ID. Opening the door repeatedly for trick-or-treaters creates plenty of escape opportunities for any pet. If a pet does go missing, a pet ID and microchip will help ensure a quick reunion.

Microchips are offered at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego, Escondido and Oceanside campuses for $25. To schedule an appointment, visit sdhumane.org.