Tiny house festival visits the Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Tiny Fest California began a two-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Saturday, featuring tiny living options in a variety of styles, as well as speakers, workshops and entertainment.

The tiny house movement is an architectural and social concept where people are deciding to downsize and simplify their lives by doing the same to the space they live in.

According to tiny house website thetinylife.com, the average American home is around 2,600-square-feet, while the average tiny house is somewhere between 100- and 400-square-feet.

Keynote speaker John Weisbarth will discuss how it’s time for the tiny house movement to “grow up,” and how recent legislative moves in San Diego — as well as Los Angeles and San Jose — could mean a rapid growth for the movement.

Weisbarth is host of “Tiny House Nation” on A&E and Netflix.

Sunday features speakers Alexis Stephens and Christian Parsons, who traveled 55,000 miles across the country in their tiny house, and how the American Dream is being redefined.