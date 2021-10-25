TikTok star accused of killing wife, her companion in high-rise shooting

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Monday released the name of the man accused of fatally shooting his wife and her companion in an East Village high-rise apartment building last week.

San Diego police responded to reports of a shooting about 3:10 p.m. Thursday at the apartment at 1475 Island Ave. at a high-rise known as Spire San Diego. There, officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies in the living room of an apartment on the 35th floor.

Paramedics pronounced Ana Abulaban, 28, and National City resident Cardenas Barron, 29, dead at the scene just after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown.

Abulaban was married to the suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Ali Nasser Abulaban, and Barron was listed by police as her “companion.” A short while after the shooting, officers located Ali Abulaban traveling in a vehicle with his 5-year-old daughter on eastbound state Route 94 at Interstate 805 and Interstate 15, police said.

He was detained without incident and later arrested and charged in the murders of his wife and Barron. According to police, the child was not with her father at the time of the shooting and now is with family.

Abulaban has more than 940,000 followers on TikTok, on which he goes by JinnKid. He is known for comedy skits and impressions.

The incident remains under investigation, Brown said, and no suspects were believed to be outstanding.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.