Tijuana woman, 22, dies in South Bay crash

SAN DIEGO – A 22-year-old Tijuana woman involved in a multi-vehicle crash last week on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro has died, according to the local medical examiner’s office.

Damariz Rosas rear-ended another vehicle as traffic had stopped ahead of her at about 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 while she was driving southbound on I-5. She was transported to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego where she was pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s website shows.

A California Highway Patrol incident log stated that one driver was trapped in a vehicle and footage from the scene showed firefighters working to free the motorist.

San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said an SDPD officer involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. The officer’s status was not immediately known.

The collision resulted in the shutdown of the right three lanes until about 5:45 p.m.