Tijuana Slough shoreline closed due to possible sewage contamination

SAN DIEGO (CNS) –  The ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park was closed Saturday due to contaminated sewage water that may be moving north into the U.S., county water authorities said.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued the contact closure for the ocean shoreline Saturday.

Ocean water samples exceeded state health standards, DEHQ officials said.

The closure includes all beaches from the U.S.- Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet state health standards for recreational use, according to the DEHQ.

