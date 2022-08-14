SAN DIEGO– Tierrasanta and other San Diego neighborhoods are still dealing with issues stemming from a broken water transmission line.

The break, which occurred on Aug. 6, took place in the 5400 block of Governor Drive and has since caused a boil water notice for more than 600 Tierrasanta residents, and triggered a request from city officials to reduce water usage while the issue is resolved.

On the city’s website, they stated that crews were out overnight on Friday, working on repairs to the line.

Neighbors in Tierrasanta told FOX 5 that they are taking full advantage of the resources the city has given them.

“This is only about 100 yards from the front door so not too bad, obviously its not as nice as being able to walk downstairs and turn on the faucet,” said Mike Hawke, who FOX 5 caught visiting a water station that the city set up. “It’s a pain, but not the end of the world.”

FOX 5 also spoke with Tierrasanta resident, Jon Merriman, as he finished up a four-mile walk. He said the advisory has altered how he gets things done.

“I’m just gonna go take a shower, and keep the water off my face,” Merriman said.

Merriman said he has picked up cases of water given by the city and uses it for cooking, drinking, and washing dishes.

“We’re dealing with it,” said Merriman. “We just thinking each day this is the last day and turns out it is not the last day.”

The City of San Diego had hoped to lift the advisory on Friday, but Mayor Todd Gloria said it will now hopefully be resolved by sometime early next week.

“This has been a tremendous inconvenience to these residents, and I thank them, I thank them profusely for their patience with this situation,” said Mayor Gloria. “I want them to know we are working as quickly as possible to get the repairs done.”

“I really haven’t found it to be much of an inconvenience,” said Nancy Diamond, who lives in Tierrasanta.

Diamond praised the help from the city. She said some of the water bottles the city provided her with, are at each faucet as a reminder to not use the tap.

“You have to have them in your touch points. So you just put the water in all of the touch points where you would do something else,” Diamond said.

“It’s actually not as bad as I expected,” said Jenny Dhen, a Tierrasanta resident.

You can find the latest updates from the City of San Diego by clicking HERE.