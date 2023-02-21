SAN DIEGO – We are in the midst of tide pool season. And FOX 5 has a list of where you can find them in San Diego – that you just can’t miss.

A tide pool is a pool of salt water left by an ebbing tide. Tide pools are often a great spot to observe various sea life and organisms.

SanDiego.org says November through March is generally known as the best time to catch some low waves during the daylight hours. When it’s spring and summer, the tide usually covers the tide pools, according to the National Park Service website.

Below are some spots highlighted by the San Diego Tourism Authority that you can check out yourself:

Location: west of S Coast Highway 101, just south of Santa Fe Drive

Hours: 24 hours

Cost: free

Known as a surf break for many, it is at the southernmost end of Encinitas.

The tide pools are located below the bluffs, which is also the location of the Self Realization Center. Many people adore this spot because of the positive and spiritual vibes it gives off.

You won’t be the only one that will be at the tide pool spot — many surfers are known to frequent the area as well.

Location: 2506 to 2524 S Coast Highway 101

Hours: 24 hours

Cost: free

Located south of Tower 10 on the sand that connects Cardiff and Solana Beach.

Walk comfortably on the beach as you bask in the low tides.

Anyone can play on the flat rocks which are part of the Table Top reef. You might even encounter some creatures tucked away in the rocks. These rocks are known to be 45 million years old and contain clam fossils, SanDiego.org says.



Location: 2300 Expedition Way

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Cost: Adult: $24.95, children 3 to 17 years old: $19.95, seniors 60 years or older: $22.95, students with an ID: $22.95, children under 2: free

With thousands of animals to look at, the aquarium has a ton to do. It’s known for having an interactive pool filled with sea stars, sea anemones, hermit crabs, sea cucumbers, lobsters, abalone and much more.



Location: 8650 Kennel Way (north of Scripps Pier) and 8246 La Vereda (north of La Jolla Shores Beach)

Hours: 24 hours

Cost: free, but for $25 you can get a tour from UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography

Tide pools can be spotted at this gem. The tide pools are part of the La Jolla Underwater Marine Park.

This is volcanic rock that is filled with starfish, limpets, mussels, anemones and sometimes an octopus might even appear, SanDiego.org says.



Location: Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Ladera Street

Hours: 24 hours

Cost: free

This 68-acre park, according to SanDiego.gov, stretches along the Pacific Ocean bordering the western edge of Point Loma.

In addition to its tide pools, it also has carved coastal bluffs, arches and sea caves.

At times people can see California gray whales from the cliffs in the area, the city says.



Location: 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Cost: vehicle permit: $20, motorcycle permit: $15, individual permit: $10 (all for one day)

Cabrillo National Monument Tidepools is a park operated by the National Park Service. Not only is it a beautiful spot to catch the tide pools, but it also has a historic lighthouse. The old lighthouse located at the monument was built in 1855, according to NPS.gov.

The tide pool area lets you look at nearshore creatures and there is also a chance for you to hike 2.5 miles at the Bayside Trail, which offers pretty San Diego Bay views.