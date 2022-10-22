SAN DIEGO — Tickets will soon go on sale for the 2022 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, announced the San Diego Bowl Game Association in a press release.

Fans can purchase tickets online starting Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. As it stands, ticket prices range from $35 to $225 with suite options available and other hospitality opportunities.

The game, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Petco Park, will feature top teams from the Pac-12 Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 101.5 KGB Sky Show will light up the skies with fireworks and special effects immediately following the game, said the San Diego Bowl Game Association. This will mark the first time this has been featured during the event.

The San Diego Bowl Game Association said its mission is to generate tourism, visibility and economic impact for the premier tourist destination of the San Diego region.