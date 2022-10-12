SAN DIEGO — Pre-sale tickets are now available for the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at San Diego’s news Snapdragon Stadium, Feld Motor Sports announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 21, 2023, two-wheel enthusiasts can enjoy the premier championship’s annual visit on fresh grounds. The San Diego event will signify the third event of the 17-race schedule.

The first round of tickets are available to Supercross Insider Preferred Customers from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17. General public tickets will then go on sale Oct. 18.

As an added bonus, Feld Motor Sports announced the Supercross FanFest is also returning and will be outside the stadium. Described as “an event within itself, the FanFest will offer access to the sport’s biggest starts and an up-close view of their race bikes.

The new Snapdragon Stadium setup will offer a tailgate-style atmosphere for FanFest attendees that allows them to easily go back and forth between the stadium and outdoor event, Feld Motor Sports explained. FanFest tickets are priced at $15 each.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Event 3 Schedule

-Gates Open / Practice & Qualifying starts at 12:00 p.m.

-FanFest hours: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-Opening Ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.

-Racing starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for Snapdragon Stadium’s first-ever Supercross event are available online at Ticketmaster.