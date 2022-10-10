SAN DIEGO — All the ear bending has Padres fans rallied up for the home team ahead of Friday’s game against the the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Die-hard San Diego baseball enthusiasts eager to cheer their team on from the stands are going to have to reach deep into their pocketbook this week if they plan on attending the game.

The starting rate for tickets on Gametime, a site for last minute ticket purchases, stands at $234 per seat as of Monday afternoon. For those looking for the champion of all seats, the most expensive chair is going for a whopping $4,377.

The price tag for singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” inflated after the Padres’ 6-0 shutout of the New York Mets on Sunday, ending the wild-card series.

The Padres will face off against the top-seeded Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday to start the best-of-five National League Division Series. They will remain in “The City of Angels” for Game 2 on Wednesday and head back to San Diego ahead of Friday’s Game 3 at Petco Park.

It will be the Padres’ first playoff game at Petco Park with fans in attendance since 2006.

Whether it’s credit or debit, fans better make their move if they plan on attending the game.