Thunderbirds to fly over San Diego Friday to salute COVID-19 responders

SAN DIEGO — The Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the skies of San Diego on Friday in a salute to COVID-19 responders.

Beginning at noon, six F-16 jets are scheduled to fly over more than a dozen local hospitals. They are planning a 15-minute formation flight in San Diego before traveling north to Los Angeles for another show just after 1 p.m.

It is the latest in a series of flyovers the Thunderbirds — formally known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron — have done in recent weeks.

The flight path shows the jets starting the show in the South Bay near Chula Vista, flying north toward National City and San Diego, heading east near El Cajon and La Mesa before heading further north with flyovers planned near Solana Beach, Encinitas, Escondido and Carlsbad.

Residents are encouraged to observe the flyover from their home and “should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” a release from the Thunderbirds shows.

It’s official, San Diego! Here’s the route the Thunderbirds will be flying tomorrow from 12:00 to 12:30 👀👀 @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/V7BjJCSoFB — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) May 14, 2020