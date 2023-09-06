ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Three San Pasqual High School students have been charged in connection to a fight involving a North County Transit District (NCTD) Breeze bus driver.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 29 when an altercation broke out at the bus stop near the school.

Video released by NCTD shows the moments leading up to and after the fight.

According to the Escondido Police Department, one of the teens in this case was arrested and taken into custody on charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The two other teens will be charged with conspiracy and released to their parents pending the court’s recommendations, police said.

The bus driver, who NCTD says was placed on leave pending an investigation into this matter, is not being charged at this time, according to EPD.

“The safety of our passengers and bus operators is our top priority. NCTD’s investigation is ongoing. The details of what took place are being thoroughly reviewed from all aspects,” NCTD officials said in a statement.

The Escondido Union High School District also released a statement on the matter, saying:”We are very disappointed that some of our students engaged in a physical altercation with an NCTD bus driver after school near San Pasqual High School. Their actions run contrary to what we teach our students about peacefully resolving conflicts. We are cooperating with the EPD and the NCTD in their investigations, and the students will face appropriate disciplinary action once our investigation is complete.”