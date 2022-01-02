Three South Bay 7-Elevens targeted in early morning robbery spree

A Chula Vista Police Department officer fills out paperwork at a 7-Eleven early Jan. 2, 2022. Stores on Broadway and Third Avenue were robbed in that city, and another 7-11 was hit in Bonita. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three South Bay 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint within the span of a couple hours Sunday morning, and police suspect that one person was responsible for all of the robberies.

The first store was targeted around 4:30 a.m. in the unincorporated Bonita area, where a man walked up to the clerk at a store on Bonita Road near Frisbie Street and flashed a gun, authorities said. The man took cash and ran off.

About a half-hour later, two more stores in nearby Chula Vista were robbed, according to police. A man matching the Bonita robbery suspect’s description pulled off a similar crime — showing a handgun and taking cash from clerks at a store on Broadway and Naples Street and then another on Third Avenue and L Street.

A Chula Vista Police Department spokesperson said that all three robberies were believed to be connected, but without a suspect in custody, it couldn’t be said for certain. A detailed description of the robber was not available.

