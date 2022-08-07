SAN DIEGO — Friends rushed three gunshot victims to the hospital after a shooting in Pacific Beach late Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the north end of Crown Point Park, according to a San Diego police news release. Officers headed to an alley off Kendall Street and La Playa Avenue after a caller reported gunfire there.

Police didn’t find any victims, but they found blood and an abandoned gun in the alley, officials said. A short time later, they learned that a group of friends rushed three shooting victims to the hospital in their own cars.

The victims were in “stable condition,” police said, but no further details about the severity of their wounds was available. Investigators were also still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, as of Sunday morning.

The Pacific Beach shooting was one of four that happened over the course of a few hours in San Diego late Saturday and early the next morning.

Outside the Bahia Resort Hotel in Mission Beach, someone in an SUV shot a man standing in the parking lot. In Otay Mesa, a man was shot on a street near Montgomery Middle School. And in City Heights, a man showed up at a gas station off Orange Avenue and 43rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not have detailed descriptions of the shooters or much information about what led up to each attack.