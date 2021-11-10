Three San Diego zip codes make list of nation’s most expensive real estate

FILE – An aerial view of the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood in San Diego County, lined with eucalyptus trees and expansive estates. (Thomas De Wever/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — It’s been a record-breaking year for the U.S. housing market, and the crunch of California’s shortage of apartments and homes has only driven prices higher.

Keeping pace with other bank-breaking markets around the Golden State, three San Diego zip codes made a list of the most expensive median sale prices in the U.S. published by the real estate data company PropertyShark this week.

Rancho Santa Fe’s 92067 ranks the highest, listed as the 18th most expensive with a 2021 median sale price of $3,399,000. The rolling hills east of Del Mar are lined with eucalyptus trees and multimillion-dollar estates — home to superstar golfer Phil Mickelson and businessman and gubernatorial candidate John Cox, among others.

Coronado’s 92118 comes in next, ranking 63rd most expensive in the country with a median sale price of $1,940,000 on the year. The idyllic island (OK, it’s land-tied, but that’s how it’s known to many) is a resort town but also home to a tight-knit community and stunning beach homes. In 2020, San Diego Padres slugger reportedly bought a $10 million home there.

Del Mar’s 92014 is the final San Diego-area zip code to break the top 100, coming in at number 74 with a 2021 median sale price of $1,850,000. Renowned coastline, luxury seaside homes, the fairgrounds and the racetrack: Del Mar might most readily come to mind when people think of upscale San Diego communities. In 2020, Bill Gates made it home to the second largest real estate sale in San Diego County’s history.

If you think San Diego is well-represented, take a look to the north. Nearly 50 zip codes in the San Francisco Bay Area made the PropertyShark list. That included the top spot in the country, 94027 in Atherton, which is just outside Palo Alto and has a staggering median sale price of $7,475,000.

Overall, 70% of the most expensive zip codes were located in California. Los Angeles County had 21 entries, led by Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and L.A. itself, making it the priciest individual county in the nation. Orange County’s top entries came back to back, numbers 14 and 15: Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

You can read about PropertyShark’s methodology for the report and check out the full list on the data site.