Three people badly hurt in fall from border wall

FILE – A section of the US-Mexico border fences as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on September 18, 2019. (Photo: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after falling from the U.S.-Mexico border wall near San Diego.

Rescuers were called to help four people who fell from the wall between Otay Mesa and Garita De Otay, Mexico around 2:45 a.m., according to online logs for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The firefighters were called in at the request of the U.S. Border Patrol.

A detailed description of the rescue was not available, but three of the victims were transported to U.C. San Diego Medical Center in life-threatening condition, according to the SDFD logs.

