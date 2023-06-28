SAN DIEGO — Three new affordable developments will be coming to the Clairemont neighborhood, investment officials announced.

A groundbreaking ceremony, located at 5255 Mt. Etna Drive, is set for Thursday at 10 a.m., Chelsea Investment Corporation said in a press release Tuesday.

Local leaders plan to gather at the groundbreaking to celebrate over 300 units of affordable housing for low-income senior and families, according to officials.

The $187.5 million investment will be used to build the following:

Messina Senior Apartments – 79 Units-

Taormina Family Apartments – 136 Units

Modica Family Apartments – 94 Units+

“To break ground on three separate affordable housing developments with more than 300 units is truly a remarkable feat. Not only will these projects provide a beautiful, multi-generational community for its residents, but also a wonderful place to call home,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the state, the county, and our team at the City for collaborating with Chelsea Investment Corporation to address our affordable housing crisis in such a meaningful way.”

Residents within the three communities will be in walking distance for amenities such as a large grocery store, a multitude of restaurants, small business retailers, medical facilities, schools and parks.

For public transportation, there are two rapid bus routes and access to the Blue Line Trolley nearby.